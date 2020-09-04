After a long wait, a Hudson Valley diner has finally transformed into a Dunkin' and convenience store and is now open for business. Here's a sneak peek.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For over a decade Dickie’s Fine Foods was left empty on Route 9W in Marlboro. In March 2017, approvals were granted by the Town of Marlborough to build a new Dunkin' and Mobil gas station at the site of the former restaurant, according to Director of Facilities for CPD Energy Corp. of New Paltz Scott Parker.

The convenience store, gas station and Dunkin' was supposed to open in 2018. While it's unclear why there was a long delay it finally opened on Friday.

The Chestnut Mini Market, Mobil gas station and Dunkin officially opened for business on Friday at 5 a.m.

"Thank you to Mickey Jamal for investing in the Town of Marlborough and a big Thanks to our Town Board, Planning Board, ZBA and our Town Building - code enforcement officer for all working together to bring this New Business to our small Town. Please come out and show them our support. Marlborough runs on Dunkin," the Town of Marlborough wrote on its Facebook page.

Check out the photos below for a sneak peek.