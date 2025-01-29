Horrific Accident in Orange County Captured On Car Dash Cam

Khadejah Renee TikTok

Recent accident on Rt 9W involved a car and a tractor trailer.

A terrible accident last Wednesday, Jan. 22 was captured on a car dash cam and the video is wild. The photos from the accident appear to show the entire front end of the car torn off, while the tracter trailer looks like it was barely touched.

U.S. Route 9W (US 9W) is a north-south highway that runs through Orange County, New York. It's a two-lane road for most of its length, but some stretches in New York and New Jersey are wider. In Orange County, much of the highway is similar to an expressway. Route 9W has been in existence since 1927. The total length of Route 9W is 141.8 miles.

Recent projects 

  • In October 2024, Governor Hochul announced a $26.3 million project to repair, replace, and strengthen US 9W between Cornwall and Highlands. The project aims to improve safety and resiliency in the area.
  • In October 2024, the state announced a multimillion-dollar project to improve safety and resiliency along a flood-prone stretch of US 9W in Orange County.

Patrick O'Dell, Admin for Dutchess county scanner feed Facebook page shared photos of a recent accident in the Town of Newburgh that involved a car with a tracter trailer. The original posting from Robert McCormick of Newburgh stated, State Route 9W-Cedar Hill Cemetery-MHFD-TNPD-NYSP-TNEMS-Wednesday Afternoon.

The accident reportedly occurred somettime on Wednesday, Jan. 22, shutting down Route 9W for a few hours. No further information could be found involving the accident.

A video was posted by a Khadejah Renee in a Reel on TikTok and then shared to her Facebook account. She wrote "Guy was swerving for a whileso I decided to record just in case. #caraccident #orangecounty #hudsonvalley

Khadejah Renee TikTok
Check out the video here.

