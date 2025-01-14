Popular Strada Grill Closes Newburgh Location

Strada Grill just announced the closing of their Strada Grill To-Go location in Newburgh, NY.

Strada Grill out of Montgomery, NY is an American-style family-owned and operated restaurant that fuses the delicious taste of American cuisine with the exciting techniques of its Executive Chef, who has several years of experience in the culinary industry throughout the country working for world-renowned chefs at places like Mesa Grill, Major League Baseball (MLB) Network and NBC Studios. They are located at Scott's Corner Plaza at 1011 NY-17K Suite 10 Montgomery, NY.

For a time, they had a restaurant dubbed Strada Grill Sports located inside the Ice Time Sports Complex and Strada To-Go at the Mobil at 246 Rt 17K Newburgh for nearly 3 years. Strada Grill just took to social media recently to announce that Strada To-Go will be closing under the current ownership. They thanked the community for the support for nearly 3 years and said that the time has come to pass the torch.

Dedicated Employee Taking Over the Spot Independently

Strada Grill stated that dedicated employee Dan DiMarco will be moving forward independently, and congatulated him on his path to entrepreneurship. They went on to say that Dan will still be serving up great food at this location, and you can visit Strada Grill Montgomery for all your favorites.

Important Announcement: Strada Grill To-Go at Mobil 246 NY17K Newburgh It is with somewhat of a heavy heart that I share this news: Strada Grill To-Go at Mobil 246 NY17K Newburgh will be closing under my ownership. For nearly three great years, we’ve served up awesome food, met incredible people, and built an amazing community of loyal followers. It’s been an unforgettable journey, and I am so grateful for all of your support However, the time has come to pass the torch Our dedicated employee, Dan, will be taking over independently moving forward! This marks a major milestone in Dan’s career and life journey, and I couldn’t be prouder to have been a stepping stone in setting him on a path to entrepreneurship This isn’t goodbye—this is “see you later!” You can still count on Dan for great food at this location, and we’ll see you over at Strada Grill Montgomery for all your favorites Thank you for being part of this chapter with us, and here’s to new beginnings for everyone involved!

Get our free mobile app

LOOK! Abandoned Orange County Chopper HQs in Newburgh-TLC's 'American Chopper' WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle-building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr. and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten-plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remained of Orange County Choppers. Gallery Credit: © 2020 CBRE, Inc., https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDpnZClZfkA, chrissy cavotta-Townsquare Media