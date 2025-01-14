Popular Strada Grill Closes Newburgh Location
Strada Grill just announced the closing of their Strada Grill To-Go location in Newburgh, NY.
Strada Grill out of Montgomery, NY is an American-style family-owned and operated restaurant that fuses the delicious taste of American cuisine with the exciting techniques of its Executive Chef, who has several years of experience in the culinary industry throughout the country working for world-renowned chefs at places like Mesa Grill, Major League Baseball (MLB) Network and NBC Studios. They are located at Scott's Corner Plaza at 1011 NY-17K Suite 10 Montgomery, NY.
Also See: Why Is there Only One Arby's in Newburgh?
For a time, they had a restaurant dubbed Strada Grill Sports located inside the Ice Time Sports Complex and Strada To-Go at the Mobil at 246 Rt 17K Newburgh for nearly 3 years. Strada Grill just took to social media recently to announce that Strada To-Go will be closing under the current ownership. They thanked the community for the support for nearly 3 years and said that the time has come to pass the torch.
Dedicated Employee Taking Over the Spot Independently
Strada Grill stated that dedicated employee Dan DiMarco will be moving forward independently, and congatulated him on his path to entrepreneurship. They went on to say that Dan will still be serving up great food at this location, and you can visit Strada Grill Montgomery for all your favorites.
Important Announcement: Strada Grill To-Go at Mobil 246 NY17K NewburghIt is with somewhat of a heavy heart that I share this news: Strada Grill To-Go at Mobil 246 NY17K Newburgh will be closing under my ownership. For nearly three great years, we’ve served up awesome food, met incredible people, and built an amazing community of loyal followers. It’s been an unforgettable journey, and I am so grateful for all of your support
However, the time has come to pass the torchOur dedicated employee, Dan, will be taking over independently moving forward! This marks a major milestone in Dan’s career and life journey, and I couldn’t be prouder to have been a stepping stone in setting him on a path to entrepreneurshipThis isn’t goodbye—this is “see you later!” You can still count on Dan for great food at this location, and we’ll see you over at Strada Grill Montgomery for all your favorites
Thank you for being part of this chapter with us, and here’s to new beginnings for everyone involved!
LOOK! Abandoned Orange County Chopper HQs in Newburgh-TLC's 'American Chopper'
Gallery Credit: © 2020 CBRE, Inc., https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDpnZClZfkA, chrissy cavotta-Townsquare Media
10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York
Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler