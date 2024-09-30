You'll find a variety of random items accidenlty left behind in shopping carts at you local grocery store. It's not all that uncommon to discover loose change, unused coupons, small food items, or maybe even a forgotten cell phone lying around.

But few were expecting to ever stumble upon what was said to be inside a bag at a grocery store in New York recently. According to experts, this particular animal that was found is not native to New York.

Snake Found in Shopping Cart At New York Grocery Store

PIX11 is reporting that police received a call from a grocery store in the Bronx Saturday afternoon. When offcials showed up the scene, they discovered a "reddish snake with white and black stripes" in a bag in one of the shopping carts, according to PIX11.

A video surfaced online that shows the reptile slithering around as police closed off the area to the public. PIX11 says the snake was a Honduran Milk Snake. The species is native to parts of Central and South America, according to the website Reptiles Cove.

There is not word as of yet if police know who left the snake in the cart. The snake was taken away by New York State DEC offcials.

Wikipedia says that the Honduran milk snake are one of the larger subspecies of milk snake, and can grow to a length of 48 inches in the wild with some captive specimens reaching a length of 5 feet. According to Pet Helpful, milk snakes are legal to own in New York City and New York state.

