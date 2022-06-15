Smokers Choice 10 Year Anniversary Milestone Event This Weekend

Smokers Choice in Matamoras celebrates 10 years this Saturday afternoon.

Gearing up for this Saturday, June 18th, the Townsquare Media Stations of the Hudson Valley will help celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Smokers Choice in Matamoras, just over the NY state line.

10 years is a big milestone and there will be plenty of prizes to win and specials throughout the store. The event will go from noon until 5 pm, with a BBQ (burgers and dogs will be sold with proceeds going to the local PD). Stop by and sign up for the Smokers Choice Loyal and Save Program to win fantastic prizes.

I've been doing events from Smokers Choice with Mark Sieczek and the crew for many years, and always look forward to taking the drive out to Pennsylvania for these radio remotes. They are always a fun time. Back in 2014, this was at Smokers Choice in Matamoras. We were giving away $500 cash at an anniversary event.

Back in 2015, we gave away a Smokers Choice Racing Quad!

Other years we gave away BBQ smokers and water park passes along with concert tickets and other prizes. The last time I was at Smoker's Choice for an event was around 5 years ago when we gave away a Webber Grill.

What Prizes Can You Win Saturday at Smokers Choice?

3rd Prize is a 40" Masterbuilt Dual Fuel Smoker

2nd Prize is a Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven

1st Prize is a Masterbuilt Gravity 800 Series Smoker

Smokin prizes all afternoon at Smokers Choice. Spin the Prize Wheel to win cool Branded Merchandise. Get on out to Smokers Choice just 0ff I-84 in Matamoras, Pa this Saturday from noon- 5 pm!

Sights From Smokers Choice Matamoras, PA 5 Years Ago Smokers Choice Matamoras, PA Anniversary Event 2017