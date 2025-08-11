Popular Hudson Valley Auto Parts Store Closing After 90 Years

The full service auto recycling facility is set to close at the end of August.

Specht's Auto Recycling Corp. is a family owned business that has been in business since 1934, originally originating in downtown Warwick, NY. In 1960 they moved to 102 Covered Bridge Rd and have been there ever since.

At the current facility, they have over 500 vehicles, open to customers in their "You Pull It" yard. The also offer help pulling parts for a nominal fee. They inspect and test parts to the best of our ability to insure complete customer satisfaction.

According to the business Facebook page, Specht's Auto Recycling is a full service auto recycling facility which houses hundreds of quality early and late model, foreign and domestic vehicles ready for dismantling and repurposing.

Specht's Auto Recycling posted on their website that they will be closing at the end of the month. The message reads, CLOSING OUR DOORS to The Public 8/30/25 3pm Thank you all!

A message was also posted on social media about the upcoming closing.

The message was met with sadness and disappointment from many loyal customers, with one saying "Get outta here...wild" to another recalling how Specht's Auto Recycling kept his family going through hard times.

You guys kept my family going through some extremely hard times, Thank You for Always being there for us. I miss going there with my Dad, the only time we seemed to get along is when we were in the driveway till the wee hours working on his and Moms cars or talking about it. Thank You for those memories too! I'm really gonna miss You guys, this one hurts but although I'm sad right now I'm extremely grateful to have those experiences and will always cherish those memories. Thank You again, Good Luck on your new journey! -Juan Garcia

We reached out to Specht's Auto Recycling via telephone Monday morning and found out that the reason for closing was retirement. Congrats on over 90 years and happy retirement to the family!

