Fall is upon us, and so is Spooky Season. Frankly, if you asked the candy company, Spooky Season started early August.

But the weather is getting cooler, the trees are starting to change, night creeps upon us a little earlier. We've talked a lot about haunted attractions in the Hudson Valley, but how would it feel to truly walk among some of history's finest figures of the last several centuries?

Registered in the National Register of Historic Places in 20009, the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery remains one of the most easily renowned cemeteries worldwide. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery was used for outdoor scenes in the feature film House of Dark Shadows back in 1970, and served as a location for the Ramones' music video for "Pet Sematary." Though you may have seen these works, there is probably something else that you're even more familiar with.

"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," written by Washington Irving and published in 1820, is a Halloween staple! "The Legend" is a gothic story contained in his collection of 34 essays and short stories titled The Sketch Book of Geoffrey Crayon, Gent. The story follows undead Hessian soldier, The Headless Horseman, and how he torments local school teacher, Ichabod Crane.

"The Legend" famously mentions both the cemetery and the Old Dutch Church. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, which was founded in 1849, is a non-profit, non-sectarian cemetery that holds nearly 46,000 internments on their 90 acres. Besides being the setting of a Halloween ghost story, this cemetery holds the burial grounds for a number of historical figures. Below is a list of some of the famous figures who reside in the grounds. Is there someone we missed? Let us know!

