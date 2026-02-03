Video Captures Men Skiing Behind Pickup Truck in Hudson Valley

Wild stunt reportedly happened on busy road in Middletown, NY during recent winter storm.

A major winter storm (Jan. 25-26, 2026) buried the Hudson Valley in 12–18 inches of snow, marking the region’s largest event in years. The storm, which hit with 1–4 inch hourly snowfall rates and near-zero visibility on Sunday, caused widespread closures. Snowfall varied, with highest totals in Rockland and Westchester counties, while some areas saw 9–17 inches.

One Hudson Valley town got even more snow, in fact more snow than anywhere else in the northeast with up to 30 inches reported in Napanoch, NY (Ulster County). Winter snowfall comes with adventurous people always wanting to do wild things, sometimes even stupid things.

Adventurous people embrace snowstorms by engaging in high-energy outdoor activities like backcountry skiing, snowboarding. They also explore with snowshoes, build complex snow shelters, go ice climbing, or try winter camping to experience the extreme, tranquil, and pristine conditions firsthand. One thing that you should not do is try skiing behind a moving vehicle with a rope tied to the bumper. As fun as it may look, not only is it stupid, but its also extremely dangerous, especially on a busy roadway.

Hudson Valley area resident Alisha Aviles Hartfield captured video while driving with her husband during the recent snow storm on Sunday, Jan. 25 around 1pm. The video shows two unidentified men skiing behind a pickup truck on Rt. 211 in Middletown. You can see the two men on skis holding onto a rope tied to the truck as it takes them along Rt. 211 in the blizzard. See video below.

#Middletown #blizzard In case you’re wondering what Route 211looks like during the Sound off unless you want to be hella annoyed but in my defense my husband literally installed brand new wiper blades this morning for me, they’re just frozen! So don’t come at me anymore

