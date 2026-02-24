Is This Iconic New Paltz Hot Spot Being Demolished?

An auction was reportedly held over the weekend at the old Joe's East West building in New Paltz with talk of the building being demolished.

During the disco craze of the late 1970's, they became a Hudson Valley hot spot and helped revolutionize nightlife in New Paltz, according to a 2019 article.

Whether it was 70's or 80's nights ( I attended them back in the day) along with the wild Halloween parties, Joe's was the spot. After a fun drunkin' night, a stop at the College Diner would always be mandatory. If country was your thing, the Country night was always popular along with line dancing and the famous mechanical bull..

Joe's celebrated 50 years in 2017 and shutdown during the COVID Worldwide Pandemic, never reopening All that remains are the memories, and now there is talk that the iconic building will be demolished.

According to AuctionZip, a tag sale was held this past Saturday, Feb. 21 in New Paltz at the old Joe's building at 254 Main Street with JMW Auction Gallery. The description says that everything must go at the one-day tag sale at the iconic Joe's in New Paltz as the building is being knocked down. The listing included everything that would be for sale.

THIS WILL BE A ONE DAY TAG SALE, BUILDING FROM THE ICONIC ( JOE'S ) in NEW PALTZ, NEW YORK. FOR DECADES IT WAS HE PLACE TO GO....BUILDING SOLD, BEING KNOCKED DOWN, EVERYTHING GOES....ARCHITECTURAL * COMMERCIAL KITCHEN * OAK & PINE FLOORING * CHAIR, TABLES, SOUND SYSTEMS, 2 COIN OPERATED POOL TABLES, POCKET DOORS, GREAT RIM AND MOLDINGS, STAINED GLASS WINDOWS, COLUMNS, RAILINGS, BANNISTERS, (2) GREAT BARS, STAINLESS SINKS, SHELVING, MOPED, MOWER, TOOLS, STEREO EQUIPMENT, DISCO BALL, TV'S, PICTURES, HEATING SYSTEMS, FIXTURES, BAR STOOLS, BAR TABLES, AND TONS MORE...* PLEASE NOTE TO SELF - DRESS WARM!, BRING A FLASHLIGHT, BOXES, CASH OR GOOD CHECK, ALL ITEMS PAID FOR ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 21ST....NO EXCEPTIONS.....HAVE A FEW DAYS TO REMOVE, ALTHOUGH SOONER IS BETTER THAN LATER.....

