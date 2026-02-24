Santana and The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 'Oneness' tour to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on July 4th, 2026! We’re giving away a FREE pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

Santana, led by the unmistakable guitar work of Carlos Santana, has captivated audiences for decades with a signature blend of Latin-infused rock, blues, and jazz. From the explosive performance at Woodstock to multi-platinum albums like Supernatural, Santana has delivered classics such as “Black Magic Woman,” “Oye Como Va,” and “Smooth.” His innovative sound and soaring guitar tone have made him one of the most influential musicians in modern music history.

Joining the bill, The Doobie Brothers bring their harmony-driven rock and roll and deep catalog of hits including “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” and “Long Train Runnin’.” With a career spanning more than five decades, the band has earned Grammy Awards, multi-platinum albums, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Together, Santana and The Doobie Brothers promise a July 4th celebration packed with unforgettable songs, masterful musicianship, and summer-night magic.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and through the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!