Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week.

Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.

The CDC has declared that six New York counties have now surpassed the threshold of COVID cases to be considered "high risk." It is now recommended that everyone living in these counties wear a mask indoors.

There are three levels of community spread that the CDC refers to by color. Green counties are considered to have a low rate of COVID transmission, meaning that people in those areas can gather indoors without masks. Yellow counties are experiencing medium spread. In those areas, those with immune issues and other risk factors should be extremely cautious and wear masks indoors. Orange areas are having a high rate of community spread and the CDC is recommending everyone wear masks indoors.

Right now there are six counties that are listed as "orange" and are being asked to return to mask use. Those areas are the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Broome County and Tioga County.

In most of the Hudson Valley, the current rate of transmission is considered medium, designated by the color yellow. Residents with risk factors should continue to wear masks indoors and be on alert. Health experts warn that as the temperatures drop and more people are gathering indoors that these levels may rise, possibly pushing some Hudson Valley counties into the orange zone.

There's no indication that New York will return to mask mandates. However, you may begin to see many more people choosing to wear masks in public. Authorities remind residents that mask-wearing is a choice and to respect others' decisions to wear one in public.

