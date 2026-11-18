A busy Hudson Valley road is getting a new traffic pattern that drivers could be dealing with well into spring.

The Town of Ulster says a large culvert project on Route 28 will require lane restrictions for approximately six months. The work affects the area around Hurley Mountain Road, Station Road, Gallis Hill and Stickles Terrace, near the entrance to Kenco.

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For anyone who regularly travels through that stretch of road in Ulster County, this is a change you're going to want to be prepared for before heading out on your commute.

In a November 17 advisory, Highway Superintendent Mathew Molinaro said the work that was being done would require the roadway to take on a three-lane configuration. The new pattern will see one lane heading west, one heading east and another eastbound lane dedicated to right turns onto Hurley Mountain Road.

Orange barrels and concrete barriers are being deployed as crews prepare the work zone along Route 28. Contractors and the New York State Department of Transportation are handling the culvert project.

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The town also says it has coordinated with Ulster Hose and Hurley Fire on mutual-aid arrangements for snow coverage over the winter months and fire and EMS protection while the work is being completed.

While the traffic pattern is expected to last for six months, the advisory does not give a firm completion date. Drivers should watch the posted signs and leave extra time when traveling through the area, particularly as they get used to the lane arrangement.