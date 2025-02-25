According to the United States Geological Survey, damage from sinkholes over the last 15 years in the U.S. cost an average at least $300 million per year. There are a number of ways these depressions in the ground can form, but some sinkholes can grow so big they can take whole vehicles, homes, and even people down below.

One terrifying sinkhole encounter happened in late 2024, when a 64-year-old Pennsylvania woman, who was out looking for her cat, died when she fell into a sinkhole that opened around an area where she had parked her vehicle, according to AP News.

Large Sinkhole Appears In the Middle Of City Street in New York State

Sinkholes can appear in New York state, as evident from a recent story from WNYT. Officials say a large sinkhole opened up in the middle of a city street in Albany. According to the Albany Water Department, there was a water main break in the area, which was the likely culprit in the large depression opening up from below.

Crews in the area have been on the scene fixing the hole, though officials say there is no word when the repairs will be completely finished.

Sinkholes were never too common across New York state until recent years, as more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have washed away softer rocks and other materials that can cause the earth to suddenly cave in.

Some may associate sinkholes with places in the south like Florida, but they can happen anywhere. In fact, urban areas are notorious for "man-made" sinkholes, which are often caused by water main breaks, or when old, dilapidated pipes fall apart.