Large Sinkhole Swallows Vehicle in New York

Imagine the ground below you suddenly opening up and taking everything around down under? The U.S. Geological Survey defines sinkholes as a "closed natural depression in the ground surface caused by removal of material below the ground and either collapse or gradual subsidence of the surface into the resulting void."

While they may not be an everyday occurrence, sinkholes can cause an estimated $300 million dollars worth of damage a year, according to numbers from the USGS.

What Causes Sinkholes, And Are They Common in New York?

Some may associate sinkholes with places in the south like Florida, but they can happen anywhere. In fact, urban areas are notorious for "man-made" sinkholes, which are often caused by water main breaks, or when old, dilapidated pipes fall apart.

Sinkholes were never too common across New York state until recent years, as more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have washed away softer rocks and other materials that can cause the earth to suddenly cave in.

Sinkhole Swallows Vehicle in New York

PIX11 reports that a large sinkhole opened up after a water leak early morning Monday in Brooklyn. The FDNY says that while there were no injuries, the hole took an entire vehicle down with it. The New York State DEP says that a tow truck was needed to pull the car out from of the sinkhole.

The Department of Environmental Protection says it is not yet certain what exactly caused the leak from below. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, says officials.

