Showtime Wants to Use Your Dutchess County Lakefront Home

A lot of people these days are referring to the Hudson Valley as Hollywood on the Hudson. There are and have been so many films and shows being filmed around here over the last couple of years, it’s a name we’ve definitely earned. There seems to be a new casting call every day.

There’s another casting call out there right now, but they’re not looking for actors. They’re actually looking to use your Hudson Valley house. Specifically, your Hudson Valley house that is on a lake. The Hudson Valley Film Commission has put the word out that Showtime is looking for a lakeside house, preferably in the Hopewell Junction area of Dutchess County. Think your home would be just perfect for a Showtime gig?

It’s pretty cool to see your home on screen. Many years ago my Dad’s house in California was used for one of the Casper the Friendly Ghost movies. Honestly, I’m not sure which one since I’ve never seen any of them. That same house was used a few years later for a print campaign for Bath and Body Works. It was pretty cool, and since it was only the outside of his house there was no disruption to his everyday life.

If you happen to have a lakefront house in the Hopewell area, this could be a great opportunity for you. Or, maybe you know someone who has the perfect house. Either way, if you’re interested or know someone who might be, contact the Film Commission at filmcommission@me.com, and they’ll pass the information to Showtime. Good luck!

