Truly Unique Hudson Valley Business Goes on the Market After 60 Years

The future of a family-owned shop that's been greeting Hudson Valley customers with smiles for generations is now up in the air.

We’ve seen popular diners, legacy retailers and family-owned shops listed for sale as owners decide it’s time to retire or move on after decades of serving the community. These businesses often become part of the fabric of the Hudson Valley, places where generations of families have shopped, worked and built traditions.

Now, another one of those institutions could soon be changing hands.

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After more than 60 years in business, Frankie's Superette in Hopewell Junction has been listed for sale, creating uncertainty about the future of a store that many locals have relied on for decades.

A Hudson Valley Staple Since 1963

Frankie’s Superette has been serving the community since 1963, building a reputation as a go-to neighborhood butcher shop, deli and specialty grocery.

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Family-owned for generations, the store is known for custom-cut meats, house-made salads, fresh seafood and specialty grocery items that keep customers coming back year after year. The market also offers catering, fresh baked goods and prepared foods, making it a popular stop for everything from weeknight dinners to large gatherings.

Frankie’s has earned a loyal following thanks to its old-school approach to customer service, with many residents describing it as a true neighborhood gem known for quality products and friendly staff.

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Property Hits the Market After 60 Years

According to a commercial real estate listing, the mixed-use property that houses Frankie’s Superette has been placed on the market for $1,499,999. The listing includes the commercial building currently occupied by the superette, along with a detached residential home on the same lot.

There is a glimmer of hope for those who worry Frankie's may be disappearing for good. The listing notes that the seller is open to offers for the business itself, meaning a potential buyer could choose to continue operating Frankie’s Superette. Those who are interested can find out more details from Curasi Realty.