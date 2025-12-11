Driver Strikes Multiple Police Vehicles in Dramatic Chase in Westchester County
A drama filled endeavor required the attention of multiple police units in Westchester County earlier this week. The incident involving one driver taking law enforcement on a dangerous police chase, which ultimately ended in their arrest.
Violent Police Chase in Westchester
The incident in question occurred on the night of Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Shortly before 9p.m, members of the New York State Troopers of the Hawthorne barracks initiated a traffic stop of a 2020 Maxima on a section of the Sprain Brook Parkway, near mile marker 6.0 in the town of Greenburgh. The traffic stop was initiated following the report of a stolen plate that was issued by Westchester County Real Time Crime (RTC).
According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the driver of the vehicle initially complied with Troopers and pulled over, but shortly after the driver switched plans, fled the scene, and from there the chase was on.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 54-year old, George Evangelista, of the Bronx, NY, continued fleeing southbound and during the chase struck not one, not two, but three Westchester County patrol vehicles. After striking the third patrol vehicle Evangelista's vehicle came to a stop, where he then attempted to continue fleeing on foot. That effort would not last long though, as Evangelista would quickly be apprehended, and was then taken into police custody.
Police Chase Charges
After being apprehended, Evangelista was transported to a local medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries. After treatment, Evangelista was processed and officially charged, where he now faces the charges of...
- Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, a class A misdemeanor
- Three counts Criminal Mischief: Reckless Property Damage Greater Than $250, a class A misdemeanor
- Criminal Possession Stolen Property 5th Degree, a class A misdemeanor
- Obstruct Governmental Administration 2nd: Prevent Official Function, a class A misdemeanor
- Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree, a class A misdemeanor
- Multiple New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations
Once processed and charged, Evangelista was then turned over by State Troopers to the New York Police Department. This was due to Evangelista having an active warrant out for his arrest. It was not stated when it is that Evangelista is expected to appear next in court.
