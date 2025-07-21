An investigation is underway in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle following a recent home invasion and robbery that took place at a residence in the city last weekend.

Home Invasion Burglary in New Rochelle

The incident took place originally during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 12, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, the robbery occurred at approximately 1:25am, at a residence located on Kewanee Road.

Get our free mobile app

The report goes on to state that a preliminary investigation identified two suspects as the main perpetrators of the home invasion and robbery. Both suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns and confronted the victim, who was only identified as being a 25-year old male.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The suspects using their weapons, pistol-whipped the victim and then proceeded to steal a vast quantity of jewelry from the victim. That jewelry had an estimated value of $75,000. After the incident, the victim was treated for what were called non-life threatening injuries.

Canva Canva loading...

Suspects Information

The press release also contained some basic descriptive information regarding both suspects. It states that the suspects were both described as being Black males, each wearing masks and being in their 20's or 30's.

In addition, it was stated that New Rochelle Detectives investigating this case believe that this was a targeted incident and consider it to be an "isolated event" in the neighborhood.

Detectives are actively investigating this case and are actively working to not only identify but to also apprehend the suspects. With the investigation ongoing, the New Rochelle Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact Police Headquarters.

Previous Stories: Heavy Equipment Accident Ends in Fatality in Westchester County

That can be done via phone number by calling the New Rochelle Police Headquarters at (914) 654-2300, or one can make an anonymous tip at (914) 632-COPS. The press release concluded with a statement from the NRPD that "the safety of our community remains our top priority, and we are committed to bringing those responsible for this crime to justice".

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

New York DMV Issues Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed