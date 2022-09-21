Shocking Viral Video of Car Striking Pedestrian in City of Poughkeepsie

You never know what you'll see in Poughkeepsie. I've been a City of Poughkeepsie resident for the better part of 15 years now, and nothing really surprises me. I've seen it all, to drug deals going down in the neighborhood, prostitution, theft, even a dude running around on Main Street, you name it.

But we saw something this week that you surely don't see every day.

A shocking video emerged on social media this week of a car racing down a sidewalk on Main street Poughkeepsie and striking a pedestrian who flew into the hood and windshield of the car. The video is pretty shocking and there are no details as to what led to the incident which appears to have taken place on the 300 block of Main by Casa Blanca Grocery.

The video was posted on Facebook by user Michael Anthony on Monday evening and the video has nearly 75,000 views, 1,000 shares and over 300 comments at the time of this publishing. See the video below *WARNING: Video is Disturbing and Contains Strong Language.

From the looks of the video, thankfully the pedestrian doesn't appear to have been seriously hurt as they land on their feet, but what a crazy incident!

Many comments on the posting referred to the fact of being "impressed" with the pedestrian's jumping skills, while one person even commented calling the woman a "super hero" and "wanting to meet her".

Sources say that the incident is still being investigated.