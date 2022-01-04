Shocking Discovery in Suitcase During Hudson Valley Traffic Stop

A normal traffic stop in Ulster County ended in shock for troopers who say they found more than anyone could have ever expected.

Just after the ball drop on New Year's Eve, New York State Police pulled over a car on North Front Street in Kingston for a vehicle infraction. After being asked to step out of the car, the driver was found to be in possession of a "small amount of cocaine."

The 21-year-old driver, identified as Jeannie M. Ferraro from the Town of Hurley, was talking with authorities when she alerted them that there was a gun in the car. Troopers quickly removed the passenger, Christopher J. Williams, from the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, troopers say they uncovered the gun, which turned out to be a P80 pistol with no serial number, and a magazine containing bullets. In addition to the weapon, a switchblade knife was found in the car. The search also yielded a five-dollar bill "containing cocaine residue" and a pile of orange pills weighing 91 grams. But the biggest surprise was hidden in an old suitcase.

After searching the vehicle, troopers say they found the suitcase which was holding a whopping ten pounds of pot. In New York, it's legal to possess three ounces of marijuana. The suitcase was holding over 50 times the legal limit.

Williams and Ferraro were both charged with a long list of felonies including Criminal Possession of Cannabis, Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell in the 3rd degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree.

The couple was arraigned in the Town of Hurley Court and "released on their own recognizance."

Remember When These Sad Buildings Were Hudson Valley Hot Spots? These Hudson Valley Spots Used to Be Hopping

The Top Paid Teachers in the Hudson Valley Here's a list of the top 31 median salaries for teachers ranked from lowest to highest at school districts in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties.