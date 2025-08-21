Popular Hudson Valley Sheriff Spotted at Fair Serving 4-H Milkshakes

Sheriff seen serving up the delicious milkshakes Thursday afternoon at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY.

Rich, indulgent, and nostalgic-that’s how most fair-goers describe these shakes. They’re made with a mix of milk and ice cream boasting around 13% butterfat, nearly double the fat content of typical milkshakes, which contributes to their creamy, decadent texture and flavor.

Flavors & Fan Favorites

While the chocolate milkshake often earns the most raves—some even joking that its “healing powers” make it worth the wait—fans also praise the vanilla and strawberry versions for being just as satisfying.

People line up for them like it’s a rite of passage—some recalling childhood nostalgia as they wait at Livestock Hill just for that first sip.

A Standout Fair Tradition

Since the 1970s, these 4‑H milkshakes—served at the 4‑H building—have been a fixture of the fair. From folks who relocated to Dutchess County to multi-generational families, many say the milkshake is the highlight of their annual fair experience.

Popular Sheriff Helps Serve Up 4-H Milkshakes

Sheriff Kirk Imperati was spotted working the 4-H booth at the Dutchess County Fair on Thursday afternoon. He was spotted in a video taken by Townsquare Media's Trevor Eichler. See screenshot below.

Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Turns out the good Sheriff was helping give out milkshakes to the first 100 kids. In a posting on his official Facebook page, Imperati talked about his experience at the Dutchess County Fair on Thursday and posted photos including some taken at the 4-H booth. He also talked about starting the day with the fair opening and the national anthem.

We had a great day at the Dutchess County Fair. We started with our color guard for the opening of the fair and the national anthem.

Then we headed over to our DCSO display booth and greeted fairgoers and finished the day working with my friends at the 4H booth and giving the first 100 children free milk shakes.

Get our free mobile app

Kirk Imperati was officially sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff after being elected in November 2022; previously served as Acting Sheriff following the passing of his mentor, Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson, in September 2021.