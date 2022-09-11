I am not a very athletic person in any way shape or form. I am strong but when it comes to endurance I am not your choice. This may be why I get so fascinated every time I hear about one of the amazing challenge races I see being held all over the Hudson Valley. I actually wonder what it would be like to accomplish some of the challenges I share with you.

Early this year, I told you about people swimming across the Hudson River and I also got the word out about the registration opening for Rock the Ridge. Now it is time to share another exciting outdoor challenge event that is sure to have avid bicyclists on their feet.

Shawangunk Grit Bike Challenge in New Paltz New York

nancykennedy nancykennedy loading...

The latest adventure I have found that I want to share with you is called the Shawangunk Grit. On the calendar for 8 AM Saturday, November 5th, 2022 this bicycling event looks exciting and tough. There are two different distances participants can ride to raise money for the Mohonk Preserve. Both courses begin and end at the Ulster County Fair Grounds on Libertyville road in New Paltz, NY.

Get our free mobile app

This is not a race it is a challenge and it is being billed as an "Epic Gravel Ride on the Ridge to Benefit the Mohonk Preserve." Ride alone or bring a group. You can get more information on The Mohonk Preserve Facebook page or go to MohonkPreserve.org

Places to Rent Bikes in the Hudson Valley