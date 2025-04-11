SUNY New Paltz Vying For $50,000 in Shark Tank-Style Competition

An entrepreneurship team from SUNY New Paltz is headed to Minneapolis to compete in the national competition.

The State University of New York at New Paltz (SUNY New Paltz) is a public university located in New Paltz, New York, approximately 75 miles north of New York City. Established in 1828, it has evolved from its origins as a classical school to a comprehensive institution offering over 100 undergraduate and more than 50 graduate programs.

The university at New Paltz comprises five academic schools:​

College of Liberal Arts & Sciences​

School of Business​

School of Education​

School of Fine & Performing Arts​

School of Science & Engineering​

SUNY New Paltz is the only residential public university in the mid-Hudson region, providing a diverse and vibrant learning environment. The 216-acre campus is situated in the scenic Hudson Valley, offering students access to various outdoor recreational activities. The university is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence, diversity, and community engagement.

New Paltz Team Competing in the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge for $50,000

An entrepreneurship team from SUNY New Paltz is headed to Minneapolis to compete in the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge and a first prize of $50,000. The competition is part of The competition is part of e-Fest , a three-day business competition event, which will award a total of $220,000 through various competitions.

SUNY New Paltz was selected from 100's of entries, and is a top-25 finalist, along with teams from around the country, and will pitch their venture to a panel of judges, similar to "Shark Tank."

Tribeca Talks: 10 Years Of "Shark Tank" - 2018 Tribeca TV Festival Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images loading...

The underlying theme of the Shark Tank TV series is for either the investors (called Sharks) or the entrepreneurs (pitching their business) to convince the other side to accept the valuation of their business and negotiate a deal based on it.

The team's business venture is called DisposeOil, which solidifies used cooking oil/grease/fat in a convenient and eco-friendly manner. Best of luck to the New Paltz team with the competition!

