SUNY New Paltz Vying For $50,000 in Shark Tank-Style Competition
An entrepreneurship team from SUNY New Paltz is headed to Minneapolis to compete in the national competition.
The State University of New York at New Paltz (SUNY New Paltz) is a public university located in New Paltz, New York, approximately 75 miles north of New York City. Established in 1828, it has evolved from its origins as a classical school to a comprehensive institution offering over 100 undergraduate and more than 50 graduate programs.
The university at New Paltz comprises five academic schools:
College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
School of Business
School of Education
School of Fine & Performing Arts
School of Science & Engineering
SUNY New Paltz is the only residential public university in the mid-Hudson region, providing a diverse and vibrant learning environment. The 216-acre campus is situated in the scenic Hudson Valley, offering students access to various outdoor recreational activities. The university is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence, diversity, and community engagement.
New Paltz Team Competing in the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge for $50,000
