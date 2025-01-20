The major fast food franchises continue to change up their menus with special offers, especially with the passing of the new year. Taco Bell recently announced a new item that fans of the company's famous sauce varieties are sure to love.

New menus are often a way to not only attract new customers, but compete with other franchises amid the ever competitive fast food race. Many of these companies are also scrambling to offer the public cheaper meals, as the cost of fast food has skyrocketed in recent years.

Other fast food giants like McDonald's have already offered customers the option to mix and match with a new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer. The new menu change is known as the “McValue", and it will give McDonald's app users the chat e to get a free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday during 2025.

Taco Bell Adds New Mini Burritos For Dipping At New York State Locations

Nation's Restaurant News reports that Taco Bell has brought their new Cheesy Dipping Burritos to locations in New York and nationwide. The new menu option offers two burritos ,that are filled with cheese and either grilled, marinated steak or Cantina slow-roasted chicken.

See Also: Why In-N-Out Burger Will Probably Never Come to New York

You can pair the Cheesy Dipping Burritos with a choice of three dipping sauces; the creamy chipotle, nacho cheese, or reduced-fat sour cream. The new mini burritos will be available for a limited time. The move comes shortly after the franchise, known for its Mexican -inspired meals, introduced their Crispy Chicken Nuggets, according to NRN.

See Also: Is a Once Popular Mexican Food Chain Returning to New York State?