Offcials say a tractor-trailer hit a bridge in New York state, leaving it's payload all over the road. CBS says this infamous bridge has been the scene of numerous accidents, as it was struck as recently as July and August. One state Senator says the bridge has been struck over 100 times, as frustration has grown in recent years over what to do with the area.

Truck Hits Railroad Bridge in New York State

CBS says a truck hit the Glenville Bridge late Monday afternoon, scattering rolls of toilet paper all over the road, and even up into the underside of the bridge. Police say the driver was from a company based out of Ontario, and was charged with failing to obey a traffic device and failing to obey a height restriction.

Sources say the truck had its roof peeled from the top when it hit. According to CBS, this is the 12th crash this year at the Glenville Bridge. But there may another bridge.located in the Hudson Valley, that has seen even more crashes than in Glenville.

More Vehicles Hit this Bridge Over Any Other one in NY State

According to the Greenwich Time, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York. The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Soda Truck Crash in the Hudson Valley

Westchester County Police say a truck 45 thousand pounds of soda crashed into the northbound side of the King Street bridge on the Hutchinson River Parkway in October. Officials did not indicate how much of the soda spilled out on to the road, though the crash closed the right lane that morning for a while.

Bridge Strikes Across the State

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.