The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of the Hudson Valley until 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

The watch includes, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, Greene, Columbia, and Deleware counties. The biggest threat for severe weather across the area is wind damage and hail, as storms should approach the region by late afternoon and into early evening.

Right now, the NWS says that the brunt of the bad weather should stay in the central and western part of the New York state, though any part of the area could experience severe weather.

