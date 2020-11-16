Several High-End Vehicles Stolen in Dutchess County

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents regarding the recent theft of high-end vehicles.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the majority of the thefts occurred in the southeastern part of Dutchess County in the late-night and early morning hours. The vehicles that were stolen were either unlocked with the key fobs inside and accessible or they were running while unattended.

Currently, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is investigating the thefts of several high-end vehicles.

The Sheriff's Office believes that these thefts are part of a large organized out-of-state crime ring. Residents are warned that the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Last week, the Sheriff's Office warned residents of the recent rise in vehicle break-ins. The majority of those break-ins occurred in Pleasant Valley and the Town of LaGrange. Some of those thefts involved windows being smashed in.

There has also been a rise in vehicle break-ins in Columbia over the past few weeks as well.

Never leave valuables or the key-fob inside your vehicle, or leave your vehicle unattended while it's running. Never attempt to confront a perpetrator as they should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see a suspicious person attempting to commit a crime, call 911 and let law enforcement resolve the situation.

According to a press release, there is no description of the suspects involved in the high-end thefts. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and ask for Detective Twaddell at (845) 486-3828.

You can also provide information through the Sheriff's Office Tipline at (845) 605-CLUE. All information will be kept confidential.