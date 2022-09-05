The calendar has flipped and we are also flipping seasons in September. The fall fun is rolling into the Hudson Valley at full steam. Before you know it, our calendars will be full of all things chilly and pumpkin spice.

I decided to get the ball rolling by finding a few things you can put on your calendar for the month of September. This is by no means the complete list of stuff you can do this month in the Hudson Valley. As the month goes on, we will be adding to the list so come back often to fill up your free time with things you can do around the area to welcome Fall 2023.

Things to Do at the Ulster County Fair Grounds

PC: Quail Hollow Events via Facebook Mr. Willies Lighting

September 3rd thru 5th - Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair Fall Show at the Ulster County Fair Grounds. Food, art and crafts, shopping, entertainment a children's tent, and more. Check out Mr. Willies Lighting and 200+ other juried exhibitors in over 10 media categories

September 9th - Pets Alive at Bashakill Vineyards: Last Sips of Summer from 4 P to 7 P Join Bashakill Vineyards one more time before autumn arrives for cute dogs, delicious food, and beautiful sights and sounds while you enjoy a glass of wine at Bashakill.

PC: Bashakill Vineyards via Facebook

Things to Do in the Hudson Valley in September

September 10th - The Village of Monroe Cheese Festival 11 A to 7 P at Monroe Ponds. Enjoy the Village of Monroe Cheese Festival with street performances, food vendors, live bands, wine & beer gardens, crafters & more!

September 17th - Pine Bush Lions Club Harvest Festival from 9 A to 3 P pbharvestfest.com Enjoy entertainment at Gazebo Stage at Crawford Commons and Museum Stage at 86 Main Street Lot. The festival is a celebration of the community. Fun for all ages it includes local artists and craftspeople, a community information booth, a food court along with living music and games.

How to Cruise on the Hudson River

September 23rd Sunset & Spirits Cruises and event with The Hudson House Distillery and Hudson River Cruises set out on the Hudson River from the Rondout at 7 P until 9 P click here for tickets. Taste Hudson House Distillery spirits on a river cruise enjoying the iconic sights along the Hudson River.

September 24th - Equus Fest East is at the Ulster County Fair Grounds in New Paltz, NY from 10 A to 5 P. Celebrate everything Horse and Rural Lifestyle with demos, clinics, local food, and shopping Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue will be bringing their adorable mini horses and will be hosting some wonderful interactive Youth Activities that will entertain and educate the Riders of Tomorrow.

