More Free Shows To NYS Fair: Another 2 Artists Added

ullstein bild via Getty Images

Quite a few free shows have been added to the New York State Fair already, now another two notable names are added to the list.

To quote Christopher Walken, I suppose Central New York just needs a little bit more cowbell. Blue Oyster Cult is going to be making their way to Syracuse for the state fair, and you can see them play for zero pennies. A few fun facts about the band, they formed in New York for one. Although not even close to our area, they formed in Stony Brook which is on Long Island. Another fun little thing about them, they actually will be celebrating 55 years of touring next year. I didn't even realize they had been around that long.

I saw them a few years ago in Albany and they were absolutely incredible. Seeing "Burnin' For You", "Don't Fear The Reaper", and "Godzilla" live was definitely fun! So I'm stoked to be able to see the band perform again on September 1st. Along with BOC, Three Dog Night will also be performing at the NYS Fair too. The band who made "Joy To The World" will be taking the stage on August 26th.

They are joining a very impressive list of artists already.

  • Nas - 8/20
  • Ratt - 8/21
  • Brothers Osborne - 8/22
  • REO Speedwagon - 8/25
  • Sister Sledge - 8/27
  • Mellisa Etheridge - 8/27
  • Vixen & Great White - 8/28
  • Dropkick Murphys - 8/29
  • Oak Ridge Boys - 8/31
  • Halestorm - 8/31
  • Sheena Easton - 9/1
  • Starship - 9/2

More on Blue Oyster Cult and Three Dog Night coming to the NYS Fair can be found here from NYUP.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

Filed Under: august, Blue Oyster Cult, BOC, cny, concerts, new york state fair, nys fair, September, syracuse, Three Dog Night
Categories: Concerts
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top