More Free Shows To NYS Fair: Another 2 Artists Added

Quite a few free shows have been added to the New York State Fair already, now another two notable names are added to the list.

To quote Christopher Walken, I suppose Central New York just needs a little bit more cowbell. Blue Oyster Cult is going to be making their way to Syracuse for the state fair, and you can see them play for zero pennies. A few fun facts about the band, they formed in New York for one. Although not even close to our area, they formed in Stony Brook which is on Long Island. Another fun little thing about them, they actually will be celebrating 55 years of touring next year. I didn't even realize they had been around that long.

I saw them a few years ago in Albany and they were absolutely incredible. Seeing "Burnin' For You", "Don't Fear The Reaper", and "Godzilla" live was definitely fun! So I'm stoked to be able to see the band perform again on September 1st. Along with BOC, Three Dog Night will also be performing at the NYS Fair too. The band who made "Joy To The World" will be taking the stage on August 26th.

They are joining a very impressive list of artists already.

Nas - 8/20

Ratt - 8/21

Brothers Osborne - 8/22

REO Speedwagon - 8/25

Sister Sledge - 8/27

Mellisa Etheridge - 8/27

Vixen & Great White - 8/28

Dropkick Murphys - 8/29

Oak Ridge Boys - 8/31

Halestorm - 8/31

Sheena Easton - 9/1

Starship - 9/2

More on Blue Oyster Cult and Three Dog Night coming to the NYS Fair can be found here from NYUP.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?