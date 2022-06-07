Section of Rt 376 Will Be Closed in Dutchess Through the Weekend

Officials are warning drivers that roadwork will shut down a busy section of Route 376 in Dutchess County through the weekend.

The county has seen its fair share of major construction projects that have caused headaches for drivers throughout the area. Earlier this spring, improvements to Old Hopewell Road were finally completed after two years. The final stage of the project created a "driving hell" that caused closures and delays as paving was put down over the course of a week.

Currently, there are 18 Dutchess County roads being repaved between now and the end of July. Work began on Monday and will continue over the next month or so, hitting several neighborhoods in the Town of Wappinger.

Now, another major project is expected to cause delays at one of the busiest intersections in the county. We told you last year that state and local governments are working together on a $5.8 million project to improve and enhance a tangle of roads and traffic lights that has been plaguing Hudson Valley drivers for decades. Construction has been ongoing to transform the Route 376, All Angels Road and New Hackensack Road intersection near the Dutchess County Airport into a traffic circle.

Town of Wappinger Town of Wappinger loading...

The $5.8 million project includes a reconfiguration of the traffic triangle, streetscaping, landscaping, pedestrian crosswalks, decorative lighting and a pocket park featuring a bench.

Town of Wappinger Town of Wappinger loading...

Last week the project caused All Angels Hill Road to close near the intersection with New Hackensack Road. This week, a section of Route 376 will be closed to traffic.

According to the Town of Wappinger, Route 376 will be closed from its intersection with New Hackensack until Saturday, June 11. Those who need to travel through the area are being asked to use alternative routes if at all possible. You can expect more road closures and delays in the area through the rest of the roundabout's construction.

