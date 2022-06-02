These 18 Hudson Valley Roads Will Be Paved in June, Expect Delays

These 18 Hudson Valley Roads Will Be Paved in June, Expect Delays

primipil

Road crews will be hard at work this month paving miles of Dutchess County roads.

It's the time of year when local highway departments are hard at work repairing streets and doing roadwork. This year, drivers in Dutchess County will be encountering even more road work as 18 local streets will be getting a major makeover.

The paving work is scheduled to start on Monday, June 6 and end sometime in July.

vovashevchuk
loading...

An announcement from the Town of Wappinger Superintendent of Highways Michael J. Sheehan explained exactly where the roads are that will be paved so motorists can prepare ahead of time for any closures or detours. Drivers are urged to watch for construction and refrain from parking on or near roads that are being paved.

All 18 of these roads are located in the Town of Wappinger, but you can expect to see even more road work underway all over the Hudson Valley over the next few months.

Google
loading...

Marlorville Road in Hughsonville

Google
loading...

Beatty Road in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood

Google
loading...

Dillon Court in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood

Google
loading...

Little Road in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood

Google
loading...

Peel Lane in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood

Google
loading...

Dugan Lane in the Hamlet of Swartwoutville

Google
loading...

Hamlet Court off of Spook Hill Road

Google
loading...

Airport Drive

Google
loading...

Alpert Drive in Angel Brook Estates

Google
loading...

Tor Road in Angel Brook Estates

Google
loading...

Baldwin Drive in Ye Olde Apple Orchard

Google
loading...

Brian Place 

Google
loading...

Gary Place 

Google
loading...

Wendy Road

Google
loading...

Dorett Lane in Royal Ridge

Google
loading...

Joel Place in Royal Ridge

Google
loading...

Maurice Drive in Royal Ridge

Google
loading...

Peters Road 

Google
loading...

Widmer Road

Worst Hudson Valley Bridges to Drive Across

The five main Hudson river crossings ranked from worst to first with commuter comments.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top