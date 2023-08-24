Aquarium One Hour Outside Hudson Valley Shutters Amidst Rumored Citations

Though there are plenty of fun and entertaining options right here in the Hudson Valley to occupy the kids (both literal and kids at heart), but sometimes we need to take a quick trip out of the area for specific attractions.

The Hudson Valley is lucky to be home to some cool animal attractions like the Bear Mountain Zoo, and the totally one-of-a-kind Trevor Zoo at the Millbrook School, but when it comes to aquariums, it's a bit of a short drive.

It seems though, one of the closest aquarium exhibits to our area has closed their doors for good.

SeaQuest - Multiple U.S. Locations

With several locations across the states, including a New Jersey location that remains open to visitors, SeaQuest has been open for quite some time bringing 'the majestic wonders of our planet, ranging from rainforests and deserts to exotic marine life' to us through exhibits.

Tropical fish in an aquarium Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

In 2022 alone, SeaQuest celebrated more than 1,200 live births spanning eight species, and when it comes to visitors, welcome an average of two million guests through their doors per year.

An interactive aquarium and zoo, they have hands on activities, walk-in aviaries, sharks, stingrays, tropical fish and more, and offer space for field trips, on-site parties, etc.

SeaQuest CT, The Hudson Valley's Closest Location, Closes Doors

In somewhat of an abrupt announcement, SeaQuest Trumbull CT went public recently with the news that they would be closing their doors effective Sunday August 20th. All social media presence for the once busy CT location, it seems, has vanished.

We are saddened to announce that this Sunday, August 20th is the last day our Trumbull, CT location will be open....We will be relocating our animals to our other SeaQuest locations and the good news is that we have one only 2.5 hours away in Woodbridge NJ. SeaQuest is still going strong and will continue to operate in states that support our interactive business model so that we can create a fun and unforgettable experience for every guest by connecting them with amazing animals from all over the planet...

Along with other news sources, both the Connecticut Post and PETA shared news stories regarding recent USDA inspections of the Trumbull-based aquarium and zoo, indicating that a recent inspection cited SeaQuest for animal handling practices. Allegedly, the latest inspection on June 20th reported a citation for an insufficient barrier or distance between families and wallabies at an exhibit.

Red-neck Wallaby. Shmenny50 loading...

PETA, in their reporting was a bit harsher, with a headline that read:

VICTORY: PETA is pleased to report that the frequently cited, seedy roadside aquarium SeaQuest Trumbull in Connecticut is closing. Soon, this speciesist dump will no longer exploit animals for entertainment.

PETA went on to report that in the less than five years they've been open, the Trumbull location has received eight complaints from PETA themselves regarding their practices.

For those interested in getting up close and personal with underwater animal life, there's a Woodbridge, NJ SeaQuest location, of course the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Mystic Aquarium, and the New York Aquarium in Brooklyn.

