Science Saturdays Begin this Week in Newburgh

Does your child love science? How would you like to have your child explore his or her inner mad scientist? The Town of Newburgh Recreation Department presents Super Science Saturdays every Saturday starting this Saturday, Oct. 19 and running through Nov. 23 at the Parks and Recreation building, 311 Route 32 in Newburgh.

During this science sampler, children will uncover the vital role that science plays in detective work, examine the science behind popular toys and get a buzz out the amazing world of insects. Your Mad Scientists will explore Earth Science, weather phenomena, and experiment with some kitchen chemistry. Children will build their own Mad Science Machine, and create their very own short animated cartoon. Weekly topics may include Detective Science, Earthworks, Kitchen Chemistry, Science of Toys, Mad Science Machines, Bugs!, Movie Effects, and Walloping Weather.

For more information about how to get your kid involved in Science Saturdays, check out their facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: