County to Bring New Life to Former Poughkeepsie Schatz Factory Site

Dutchess County planning redevelopment of abandoned factory off Fairview Ave.

The Schatz Bearing factory site was an abandoned industrial complex in Poughkeepsie, NY that was once a major employer that manufactured ball bearings, but it became blighted and contaminated with PCBs and heavy metals. After facing bankruptcy in 1980, the modern Schatz Bearing Corporation was established in 1981 to focus on specialized, high-end bearings for industries like aerospace, defense, and medical equipment.

A partnership including RUPCO and Kearney Realty Co. is working with local government on the brownfield redevelopment to clean up the site and build new housing.

Schatz Bearing Corporation currently operates as a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-precision bearings and linear motion products, located in Poughkeepsie. The company is known for serving aerospace, defense, medical, and semiconductor industries by designing and producing innovative, high-quality bearings for demanding applications. Its facility is certified to AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 standards.

Historical Context

Founded: 1895 in New Haven, Connecticut.

Relocation to Poughkeepsie: Moved to Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie, NY, in 1910 and later became known as Schatz Federal Bearing Co..

Growth: Grew from a small factory to a large complex with over 1,000 employees at its peak in the mid-20th century.

Challenges: Experienced challenges such as labor strikes and, more recently, supply chain issues.

Dutchess County Government recently took to social media letting residents know that the Dutchess County Department of Planning & Development had shared the draft of a report that looks to bring new life to the former Schatz factory site in Poughkeepsie through future redevelopment and encouraging the public to review the draft report. The former factory site is now reportedly being redeveloped into a mixed-incoming housing project.

Our Department of Planning & Development has shared the draft of a report that looks to bring new life to the former Schatz factory site in Poughkeepsie through future redevelopment. The public is encouraged to review the draft report at www.revitalizeschatz.com/project-documents

Get our free mobile app

What is Poughkeepsie Known For According to Outsiders First, I'll start with examples from Encyclopedia Britannica. Next, we will take a dive into Trip Advisor. Last, but certainly not least, and this one is not for the faint of heart, we are going to go over Urban Dictionary. Shall we begin? Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh