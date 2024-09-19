Law enforcement is specially trained to handle situations facing suspects brandishing dangerous weapons. But by weapons, one may usually think of a pocket knife, or maybe a small firearm. One officer in New York state though had to deal with a man officials say threatened them with something a bit more unorthodox.

Are Swords Such as This Legal in New York State?

The law concerning concealable swords in New York state is a bit confusing, with some conflicting information across the internet. The Sword Buyers Guide says that some types of concealable swords, such as cane swords or Zatoichi style Katana are illegal to buy, own or carry in California and New York State.

According to the NY Senate website, samurai swords and other cane swords are illegal to possess in New York State, and possession is considered a misdemeanor.

Other sources say that Samurai swords are "generally not legal without a specific permit", though you may "only legally own one if you have a legitimate reason like historical collection or martial arts practice, and even then, strict storage requirements may apply. "

New York State Man Allegedly Threatened Police With Samurai Sword

Finger Lakes 1 is reporting that a 42-year-old suspect was formally arrested September 18 after he allegedly threatened an officer with a samurai sword back in early August. Police say the suspect threatened the officer during an unrelated investigation.

Police say the Canandaigua man "brandished the sword, moving toward the officer in a threatening manner", and put the officer in fear of harm. Finger Lakes 1 reports that the officer was able to get away unharmed and attempted to deescalate the situation.

During the encounter, the suspect also displayed a badge and falsely claimed to be a law enforcement officer, says police. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, and was later arrested and is being held in county jail.

