A scary incident unfolded this week, as officials say they were forced to open fire on a suspect. Police say a 54-year-old man from Elwood, NY was shot by authorities after they say he charged at them.

Both New York State and local police are continuing to investigate the incident, by reviewing footage filmed with the officers' body camera video.

The Post Standard says the man was pronounced dead Tuesday night at a nearby hospital.

Man in Fencing Mask and Holding Swords Charged At Officers, Says Police

The Post Standard says that police responded to a call of a man "acting violently inside a home." When police arrived, they said the man was screaming and breaking items inside the home, as he ignored their commands to come outside.

According to police, this was the second time Tuesday they were called to the neighborhood over the same person. Police said they did not take the suspect into custody then first time, after neighbors said he was running around the neighborhood and trying to take mail.

Suffolk County Police said when they entered the home the man was wearing a fencing mask and holding two swords. Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told the press that the man refused to obey commands, and was shot with stun gun by one of the officers.

When the stun gun had no effect, the Commissioner said the man charged at the officers with the swords.

Harrison said one of the officers fired several shots at the man, saying “I feel the officers had no other choice but to use what they had to use to stop the threat".