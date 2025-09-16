Three More Celebrities Team Up with Paul Rudd at Rhinebeck Candy Shop

Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck just got even more star power.

The beloved Rhinebeck candy store, which was saved from closing in 2014 by Paul Rudd, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Hilarie Burton Morgan, has become a favorite local hangout where visitors fantasize about bumping into one of its celebrity owners behind the counter. Now, there's a new reason to stop by, thanks to a new line of candy owned by some of Rudd's famous friends.

Sweet Stash Comes to Rhinebeck, New York

Sweet Stash is the brainchild of Adeev and Ezra Potash (a.k.a. the Potash Twins) and actor Martin Starr. You may be familiar with Starr from his roles in Freaks And Geeks and Silicon Valley and the Potash Twins from their hosting gigs on the Food Network, Travel Channel and Bravo TV. The three friends bonded over a shared obsession with sweets and decided to create their own brand of high-quality gummies.

After plenty of tinkering, they landed on “Jams,” music-note-shaped gummies that they say hit just the right balance of chewy texture and bright, natural flavors. And what better place to debut their celebrity-made gummies than a candy shop owned by celebrities?

A Perfect Fit for Samuel’s Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, NY

Aside from the celebrity connection, bringing Sweet Stash to Samuel’s makes perfect sense. Samuel’s has long been more than a candy store; it’s part of Rhinebeck’s character, the kind of place where locals grab a latte, kids pick out penny candy, and visitors stop hoping for a quick selfie with Paul Rudd. Adding Sweet Stash Jams feels like the next chapter in the shop’s “celebrity candy shop” story.

Taste-Test Time

Next time you’re wandering through downtown Rhinebeck, you can pop into Samuel’s, chat with the crew, and try a bag of Jams. And who knows what other celebrities may be lurking behind the counter at Market Street's most famous shop?

