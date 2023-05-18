Popular Mexican Restaurant to Open 3 New Hudson Valley Locations

One of my favorite chain restaurants is growing! I am so excited that they are opening new locations. I already have two pretty close to me, but it's just exciting to see something that you love grow.

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill to Open 3 New Hudson Valley Locations

Salsa Fresca has become one of my favorite chain restaurants in recent years. Salsa Fresca prides themselves on having fresh food that is prepared on site. They are committed to serve food with no transfats, and no fillers. The food is never frozen, and is cooked with 100% Canola Oil and 100% authentic spices. As for the meats, they serve USDA, Black Angus, BBQ that was humanely raised, and all natural chicken and prok that are free of antibiotics and are hormone free.

Salsa Fresca also has a major commitment to the environment. They offer green utensils and packaging. Their cooking oil is later recycled into bio-diesel. And when they are building locations, they strive for natural and non toxic construction and utilize efficient lighting and cooling.

But most of all, it just tastes SO GOOD! My typical order is a chicken burrito with brown rice, black beans, peppers, onions, salsa, and guacamole. It is delicious, and I always appreciate my side of chips and salsa.

Salsa Fresca to Open Locations in Westchester, Putnam and Orange Counties

Back in April, Salsa Fresca announced that a new location in Thornwood, New York would be opening in May. The location is at 611 Columbus Ave, Thornwood, NY.

Other than the Thornwood location opening up, the Salsa Fresca website also says that locations in Brewster (1577 Route 22, Brewster, NY) and Newburgh (1286 Route 300, Newburgh, NY) are on the way.

Are you excited for the new locations? Which Salsa Fresca location is currently your favorite? Let us know on the app!

