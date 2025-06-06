Several Hudson Valley towns have been named among the safest in all of New York.

When it comes to finding a place to live, certain criteria are always at the top of the list. Access to services, a good school district and safety are among the most important things someone looks for in a home.

According to a recent report, homeowners in the Hudson Valley live in some of the safest communities in all of New York State.

Fear of Crime Plummets in New York State

Safewise released its State of Safety report earlier this year, compiling data that shows how New Yorkers feel about their overall safety and security. Compared to last year's results, residents are much less worried about crime and safety in their communities.

In the report from 2025, 59% of New Yorkers said they feared crime in their town. This year, the average was down to less than half.

Hudson Valley Towns Among Top 10 Safest in New York State

A ranking of the safest towns and cities in New York reveals that several Hudson Valley towns have very low crime statistics. The majority of the list was dominated by the Hudson Valley Region, which has seven communities that rank in the top 10.

#9 - Saugerties, New York

The Ulster County town of Saugerties made the list of the top 10 safest communities this year thanks to crime rates that have almost been cut in half. Violent crime in Saugerties is down from a rate of 1.0 to 0.6 and property crime went from 8.5 to 5.6. Those who live in Saugerties say they generally feel safe and the statistics agree.

#8 - Yorktown, New York

The Town of Yorktown, which includes Yorktown Heights and Mohegan Lake has a violent crime rate of just 0.2 and a property crime rate of 7.0.

#6 - East Fishkill, New York

The Hudson Valley community of East Fishkill ranks 6 on the list thanks to its low violent crime rate of 0.5. Property crime is also down a point from last year at 4.2.

#5 - Hyde Park, New York

The Town of Hyde Park has previously made news for being one of the safest towns in America. Today, the former home of FDR ranks as number 5 in this year's survey of the safest towns in New York. Hyde Park has a violent crime rate of just 0.4 and a property crime rate of 4.7, down from 4.9 last year.

#3 - Rye, New York

Home to Rye Playland, the coastal community of Rye, New York is the third safest in all of New York State with a violent crime rate of 0.1 and property crime at 4.5

#2 - Carmel, New York

The Putnam County town has a population just under 34,000 and a very low crime rate. Violent crime is at 0.3 while property crime is at 3.2, down from 4.7 last year.

#1 - Bedford, New York

The number one safest community in all of New York is Bedford. Located in the lower Hudson Valley. Bedford has a violent crime rate of 0.1 and a property crime rate of 1.3. This is the second year Bedford has topped the list.

Safewise has a full listing of the safest New York towns in New York State on it's website.

