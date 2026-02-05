After a momentary glitch in e-filing for New Yorkers using TurboTax for their state taxes- all systems are a GO!

Yesterday, I told you about a software glitch causing New York State taxes filed electronically with TurboTax to be REJECTED! Initial reports from the company said a patch would be implemented into the software and taxes could be re-filed on February 12.

But I'm guessing due in part to the LARGE response from customers, TurboTax sent messages to impacted customers Thursday, February 5, stating the problem was now corrected and taxes could be re-filed. However, the note also mentions refund amounts may differ from initial amounts.

TurboTax apologized for the inconvenience and assured customers the glitch was no longer present, but I have yet to try it.

What Caused the TurboTax Glitch in New York?

Many tax payers in New York using TurboTax to electronically file their tax returns this year were met with the unsettling "Your Tax Return Has Been Rejected" message. This temporary issue that prevented tax payers' returns from being accepted by the state reportedly stems from the 'Inflation Refund Checks' distributed to New Yorkers in the Fall.

When you re-file your taxes, if you were among those rejected, TurboTax says they will "walk you through the steps."