Mid-Hudson Valley Town Named Among Safest in America

A Hudson Valley town was just ranked as one of the safest in the entire country.

When you think of safe towns in the Hudson Valley your mind probably immediately goes to Rhinebeck, Millbrook, Woodstock, Warwick or one of the many quiet little villages scattered throughout the Mid Hudson Region. But according to a list of the safest places to live in 2021 just released by Safewise, those bucolic local towns pale in comparison to one popular local tourist destination that has claimed the 26th spot.

The list highlights towns and cities across America with the lowest crime rates. Towns that made the top 100 have a collective violent crime rate that is 92% lower than the national average and property crime 79% below the rest of the country.

While the Mid-Hudson Valley boasts the 26th safest town, there are other towns surrounding the region that scored even higher. The hamlet of Carmel in Putnam County came in at number 14 on the list and right over the border of Orange County in New Jersey, Vernon Township just made the top 20 at number 19.

But when it comes to the Mid Hudson Region, it's Hyde Park that has come out on top. The home of FDR, the Vanderbilt Estate and Roller Magic is currently the safest place to live in the area. The violent crime rate is listed at just .19 per 1,000 people and property crime is 4.04 per 1,000. These numbers are considerably lower than what they were in 2020 when Hyde Park was listed as the 61st safest place to live in the country.

No other community in the Hudson Valley made the list of 100 safest towns for 2021.

