Rumshock Veterans Foundation Awarded $500 For Vets Who Rock

An organization committed to helping homeless veterans rebuild their lives is this month's Vets Who Rock recipient.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected Peter Lyons Hall and his organization, Rumshock Veterans Foundation, for providing our veterans with dignity and hope.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

The Rumshock Veterans Foundation has created an innovative community in Port Jervis, New York that provides housing and a safe space for our at-risk veterans. The Tiny Home Community provides homeless veterans with a place to live, heal and grow.

The 375-square-foot homes offer modern amenities and are designed with green technologies, including solar energy and water reclamation. These homes have full kitchens, bathrooms and even porches to foster connection with other neighbors. The community also includes gathering spaces like gardens and recreational areas where veterans can mingle and support each other.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

On-site counselors are also available to veterans living in the tiny home community. There are programs offered to residents that include employment training and community-building to improve their quality of life and teach important skills.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present The Rumshock Veterans Foundation with $500 to help support their tiny homes community in Port Jervis and the programs offered to the veterans living there. If you'd like more information about their upcoming fundraisers and programs, you can visit their website at rumshockvf.org.