Route 9 Business Seeking Person Caught Dumping Trash

A Hudson Valley business is looking for help in finding a man who left some unwanted trash on their property.

Davis Furniture on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie posted video of a man who they say was unloading a car of trash and leaving it behind their store without permission. The Nest video shows a man parking what appears to look like a black Chrysler Pacifica near the business' dumpster.

As the video starts as the man, dressed in a white t-shirt and gray shorts, already appears to be unloading construction debris into the store's dumpster. After realizing there isn't enough room for the rest of his trash, the man proceeds to scatter bigger pieces of garbage around the property. Old closet doors are placed against the building, while two glass shower doors are abandoned near the side of the building.

You can see the entire video here.

In hopes of finding out the identity of the dumper, Davis Furniture posted the video on their Facebook page asking, "Anyone know who this person is dumping his personal garbage on Davis Furniture property?"

Customers have been sharing the video in hopes of catching the dumper. If you have any information on who this person is, please contact Davis Furniture through their Facebook page.

