Rolling Stones ‘Tour’ Coming to Ulster County

If you've ever dreamed of seeing the Rolling Stones, your chance is coming this week.

The Rolling Stones are embarking on their No Filter tour this summer. Mick Jagger was forced to postpone dates due to a health issue earlier this year, but now the tour is scheduled to kick off at Soldier Field on June 21. The Rolling Stones will be making a stop at Met Life Stadium in the beginning of August.

Another tour, of sorts, is headed to destinations around the Hudson Valley. And it's your best chance at getting to see the Rolling Stones for free. No, Mick and Keith won't be visiting our area, but another rock and roll duo will be handing out Rolling Stones tickets to some very lucky fans.

The Boris and Robyn Show will be broadcasting live on Wednesday, June 12 at Stewart's Shop on Route 9W in Milton. The four-hour broadcast will begin at 6am, and everyone who stops at any point during the broadcast can win tickets to see The Rolling Stones at Met Life Stadium.

The tour is aimed at kicking off this year's "Battle of the Stands" campaign to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand. The charity assists kids who are battling childhood cancer. Last year over $20,000 was raised by WPDH listeners in honor of Kelsey Berger, a first grader who lost her battle with cancer in 2018.

More tickets will be given out at another location next Wednesday, be sure to tune in to The Boris and Robyn Show on 101./

