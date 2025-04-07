Emergency crews in the lower Hudson Valley are continuing to investigate what caused a rockslide that took out a building, and caused it to collapse Monday morning.

Rockslides are similar to avalanches, for they are both described by Wikipedia as "slides of debris that can bury a piece of land." This differs from a landslide, which occurs when loose dirt or sediment falls down a slope, rather than solid rocks.

Monday's building collapse has lead to road closures arid the vicinity, according to officials.

Rockslide Destroys Building In New York's Lower Hudson Valley

The Inside Yonkers Facebook page posted that the Yonkers Fire Department said that at approximately 7:00 AM, units were dispatched to a reported building collapse at 1256 Saw Mill River Road.

ABC News New York says that the Peterson Tool Rental building was struck by a giant bolder early Monday. The bolder was loosened due to the rainfall, and tumbled down the hill behind the shop, according to offcials.

The tool shop is described as a third generation family business, that's been operating since 1953, according to ABC. Yonkers Fire Department Chief Joseph Citrone told ABC 7 that that the rock was at least 10 feet high, and 10 feet wide.

See Also: Landslide Takes Out Home in New York's Hudson Valley

Upon arrival, crews found that a significant portion of the structure had collapsed due to a rock slide originating from the rear of the property. Further investigation revealed that a large boulder had dislodged from the hillside behind the building, striking the structure and causing the collapse.

Yonkers Fire crews crews quickly secured the scene, conducted a thorough search for any occupants, and confirmed that nearby residences and properties were not impacted. No injuries have been reported, and there is currently no danger to the public.

HazMat units are actively working to contain and mitigate a fuel spill from a 500-gallon interior heating oil tank. Absorbent materials, booms, and sewer cap covers are being used to prevent further spread of the spill, according to offcials.

See Also: Two People Saved As Sinkhole Swallows Vehicle in New York State

The Yonkers Fire Department says that Saw Mill River Road will remain closed in both directions from Tompkins to Rider Aves until further notice.