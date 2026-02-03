Rockland County law enforcement leaders are pushing back against Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed Local Cops, Local Crimes Act, which would limit cooperation between local police agencies and federal immigration authorities, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Governor Hochul Introduces New Legislation to Stop ICE from Co-Opting Local Law Enforcement

In a joint statement, the Police Chiefs Association of Rockland County, Rockland County PBA, Town of Haverstraw PBA, and Town of Ramapo PBA said the proposed legislation could "disrupt long-standing partnerships between local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies."

The groups argue that interagency cooperation has been essential to public safety in Rockland County and helps officers manage complex cases that cross municipal and jurisdictional boundaries.

"This coordinated approach has been essential to effective policing and has played a significant role in maintaining public safety across our communities. As a county, Rockland has benefited from this cooperation and, as a result, has avoided many of the challenges experienced in other municipalities across the country," the statement reads.

They warn that restricting lawful collaboration could create unintended consequences, including reduced officer safety and negative impacts on crime prevention.

The joint statement says they are open to dialogue with elected officials but believe any new law should preserve the tools and partnerships needed to protect the public.

"Together, we remain committed to constitutional policing, professionalism, and the fair and respectful treatment of all individuals. We believe that public safety policies should be informed by the experience and expertise of local law enforcement professionals and should preserve the tools necessary to protect the communities we serve."