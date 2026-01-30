In light of recent shootings involving ICE agents in Minneapolis, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is taking a stand.

"Today I'm proposing a new law that'll ban these agreements. We call it the ‘Local Cops, Local Crimes Act.’ Very simply, local police focus on local crimes — focus on protecting our streets. And I'll work closely with my partners in the legislature to get this passed as quickly as possible,” Hochul said.

Governor Hochul stood alongside law enforcement and district attorneys from across the state Friday to announce new legislation aimed at preventing local police and jails in New York from being used to carry out federal civil immigration enforcement.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tish, spoke about the decline in crime over the past year and shared her support of the Governor's proposal.

"Plain and simple in 2026 local police should not be turned into federal agents," Tish said.

Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox was also in attendance and spoke about the "chaos and fear" ICE's presence is bringing to citizens and the trouble it is causing for local police officers to carry out their duties efficiently.

"Over the last year federal immigration agents have carried out unspeakable acts of violence against Americans under the guise of public safety. These abuses – and the weaponization of local police officers for civil immigration enforcement – will not stand in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, I’m announcing new actions that will safeguard our communities against dangerous federal overreach and ensure that New York law enforcement is focused on keeping New Yorkers safe – not doing the job of ICE.”

What Would the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act Do?

The proposal, called the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act, would eliminate all existing 287(g) agreements, which allow local law enforcement agencies to act on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Under the NEW legislation, state and local police would be barred from serving as federal immigration agents or using taxpayer-funded resources for civil immigration enforcement.

The bill would also prohibit ICE from using local jails or detention centers for civil immigration enforcement, mass raids, or transporting detainees.

The legislation does not prevent cooperation between local, state, and federal law enforcement in criminal investigations, but it does draw a clear line between criminal enforcement and civil immigration actions.

According to the Governor’s office, 14 law enforcement agencies across nine New York counties currently have 287(g) agreements with ICE. If passed, those agreements would all be voided, making New York the eighth state to prohibit such agreements, joining states including Massachusetts, Maryland, Georgia and Florida.

The proposal builds on other initiatives announced earlier this month, including:

Creating a state-level right to sue federal officers for constitutional violations

Protecting “sensitive locations” such as schools, hospitals, houses of worship, and private homes from civil immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant

"I was elected to keep my county safe. When families in my community are afraid to report a crime because of their immigration status, race, or ethnicity, we have failed them. No one should be living in the shadows, afraid to call the police when they need help. Our jails, our deputies, and our resources need to stay focused on the serious criminals who threaten our communities," Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa said. "Governor Hochul's proposals give state and local law enforcement across this state the clarity and backing we need to do our jobs the right way. I'm grateful for her leadership at this critical moment."

Governor Hochul says the measures are designed to reduce fear in communities, protect civil rights, and ensure law enforcement resources are not diverted away from public safety.