Back during the Summer, a horrific incident played out in the Town of Haverstraw in Rockland County. What had started with citizens calling the police for reports of shots fired quickly developed into a murder investigation. That investigation has continued to the present day where recently the main suspect in the investigation had his first day in court.

Haverstraw Homicide

This incident originally occurred back on July 1, 2024, when multiple reports of shots fired came in to the Haverstraw Police. Police then quickly responded and reported to the area of the shooting located between Fairmount Ave and West Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered one vehicle that had crashed into another vehicle which was parked on the street. Inside the vehicle officers discovered one male victim who had sustained gunshot wounds to his torso.

Officers provided emergency aid to the victim, who was then later transported to Nyack Hospital for his injuries. The injuries to the victim however proved to be too severe as he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The latest press release states that the bullets pierced both the victims lung and heart. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Christian Alvarado of Pomona.

Search for the Suspect

In the following days, law enforcement was quick to identify a suspect in the shooting and resulting homicide. That suspect was identified as 18-year-old Yandie Martinez.

The search for Martinez would go on for weeks with law enforcement even offering a reward to anyone with information that would lead to the apprehension of Martinez. Law Enforcement eventually tracked down Martinez and the reason for it taking as long as it did was because Martinez wasn't even in New York State.

A press conference was held by the Haverstraw Police on July 29, 2024 where it was announced that Martinez had been found hiding out in the town of Piedmont, South Carolina.

Upon being found at his Airbnb hideaway, Martinez was taken into custody without incident by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Special Investigations Team and assisted by the FBI-Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and FBI-Columbia, SC Division.

While in South Carolina, Martinez was held at the Greenville County Correctional Facility and then answered in court to a Federal UFAP warrant (Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution). It was then expected that Martinez would be turned over to U.S. Marshalls, where arrangements were to be made to have him taken back to New York.

Haverstraw Suspects Murder Arraignment

This all brings us to the present day where just recently Yandie Martinez arrived back in the State of New York where he was officially arraigned for the charges against him in the July 1 shooting.

According to the official press release which can be viewed on the Rockland County District Attorney's website or via the Haverstraw Police Facebook page, Martinez was officially arraigned before the Honorable Anne B. Bianchi on August 29, 2024. Martinez was officially charged with the crimes of one count of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

The press release concluded with Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II commending and thanking all the agencies that participated in the investigation while at the same time stressing that the recent arraignment was only the "first step in the legal process..." to hold Martinez accountable for the crimes he is accused of.

Walsh also stated that he and his office are "committed to seeking justice on behalf of the victim and his family". The case is being prosecuted by both the First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Lloyd and Supervising Assistant District Attorney Emily McNiff.

In the meantime, Martinez is currently being held at the Rockland County Jail. We will continue to provide more information on this case if or when it becomes available. You may also read our previous coverage of this case and investigation by accessing the links provided throughout this latest update.

