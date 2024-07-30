Over the last month, law enforcement officials from the Haverstraw Police Department as well as multiple other agencies have dedicated their time and efforts to the investigation of a homicide that occurred in the Town of Haverstraw on July 1, 2024.

Through their investigative work, law enforcement officials were able to identify a suspect early on in this investigation, however, one problem persisted. That problem was locating the suspect. That question now has an answer as the suspect was discovered out of state and taken into custody over the weekend.

Yesterday July 29, 2024, the Haverstraw Police Department held a press conference where many questions were answered regarding the case specifically where the suspect was found, how the suspect was located, and what charges the suspect is expected to face.

Homicide in Haverstraw

The homicide in question occurred on July 1, 2024, in the Town of Haverstraw. Calls of "shots fired" to the Haverstraw Police made law enforcement respond immediately to the scene around the area of Fairmount Ave and West Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a crashed vehicle with the victim inside. Officers removed the victim from the vehicle in an attempt to provide emergency aid. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Christian Alvarado of Pomona had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso as well as his abdomen.

Alvarado was transported to Nyack Hospital for further medical treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Through the investigative process, law enforcement was able to identify a suspect quickly and that suspect was identified as 18-year-old Yandie Martinez.

In the weeks following the incident, law enforcement had been searching high and low for Martinez but to no avail.

Last week, Haverstraw Police announced that a reward had been made available for anyone who had information about Martinez that would lead to his arrest. This would bring us to this past weekend when it was announced that law enforcement found my Martinez out of state and had taken him into custody.

New Details Revealed in Homicide Press Conference

Yesterday afternoon, law enforcement from the Haverstraw Police Department held a press conference where new details were revealed and many questions were answered regarding the homicide investigation.

In the press conference, Chief of Police John J Gould Jr revealed that investigators were able to identify Martinez as the suspect rather quickly by speaking with witnesses in the area at the time as well as through surveillance video that captured the incident.

He would commend the Haverstraw Detective Bureau for their work and diligence and stated...

As the case plays itself out through the courts,

It will show that the investigation and the amount of evidence collected by these Detectives prove that Yandie Martinez is guilty of this crime without a

shadow of a doubt.

In the press conference, it was also revealed that both family and friends of Martinez had reached in an effort to convince him to turn himself in though those efforts were unsuccessful. It became clear that Martinez was on the run.

After weeks of searching, law enforcement finally found Martinez located in Piedmont, South Carolina. Through social media, law enforcement was able to track Martinez down to an Airbnb he was hiding away in.

Once located Martinez was taken into custody without incident by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Special Investigations Team and assisted by FBI-Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and FBI-Columbia, SC Division.

At this time, Martinez is being held in Greenville County Correctional Facility in South Carolina. It was expected that sometime yesterday, he would be in court to answer to a Federal UFAP warrant (Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution).

It was also expected that Martinez would be surrendered to U.S. Marshall where arrangements would then be made to have him transported back to New York.

In the press conference, it was also revealed what charges Martinez is expected to face. Once back in New York, it is expected that Martinez will be arraigned and officially charged with the crimes of Murder in the 2nd Degree, as well as 2 Counts of Criminal Possession of a weapon amongst others.

