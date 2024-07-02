Late Afternoon Shooting in Haverstraw Results in One Fatality

The month of July got off to a scary start in the Town of Haverstraw. Late yesterday afternoon, Haverstraw Police were alerted to reports of "shots fired" at an area in town.

Police Rush to Shooting Site

Once reports for the shooting came in, law enforcement immidiately responded and rushed to the scene. Officers arrived to the area for the reported call, a location between Fairmount Ave and West Street and quickly went into action.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the press release issued by the Haverstraw PD through their official Facebook page, officers at the scene discovered one vehicle which had crashed into a another parked car on the opposite side of Fairmount Ave. Officers also discovered the driver of the crashed vehicle on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

First aid was administered to the male victim on site and afterward he was transported to Nyack Hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, the victims injuries were to severe and he was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.

Officials were later also able to confirm the identity of the deceased victim. He was identified as 29-year old Christian Alvarado of Pomona, New York.

Get our free mobile app

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement is is currently in the early stages of their investigation into this case and as of now, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered. A report from News 12 ruled out one potential cause or theory as to why the shooting took place, that theory being that it was an act of road rage.

Other civilians in the area at the time of the call also stated that they had heard the shots fired which was followed by multiple vehicles speeding down the street, that then resulted in the crash.

Canva Canva loading...

Law enforcement is actively asking the public for assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information that may be relevant regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Haverstraw Police Department. They can be contacted at 845-354-1500.

We will do our best to provide more information regarding this story if or when new information becomes available.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.